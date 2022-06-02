COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say an attempted robbery in east Columbus turned into a shooting that left the victim hospitalized.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking in the area of Seymour Avenue and E. Livingston Avenue when a group of young males approached them.

Police say a member of the group pulled up his shirt to show a handgun in the waistband then demanded the victims’ property.

The 15-year-old then ran away before one of the suspects punched the 18-year-old victim, knocking him to the ground where the group continued to punch him several times. After one of the suspects shot the 18-year-old in the right foot, they took off running without getting property from either victim, according to police.

The 18-year-old took himself to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified and Columbus police ask anyone with information to call the Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.