COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old was indicted on charges related to his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side in March, according to court records.

Tayeshawn M. Gavin — a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chaz Daryl Fleming on Friday, March 11 — was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder and discharging a weapon, according to records from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Columbus police arrived in the area of McCutcheon Road and Merwin Hill Drive just after noon, where Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

A 20-year-old male victim drove himself to Grant Medical Center, where he was treated in stable condition, police said.

Gavin is in custody at the Franklin County Corrections Center, and his arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday.