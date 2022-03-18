COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a homicide where an 18-year-old was shot and killed on the city’s south side Thursday evening.

Police say that officers went to the 1700 block of S. High St. at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday with a report of a man down.

At the scene, officers located 18-year-old Demarion Alexander with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, per police.

Alexander was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m., according to CPD.

Police report that investigators believe Alexander was involved in an altercation with an unknown suspect at the time of the shooting.

This is the 25th homicide in Columbus in 2022.