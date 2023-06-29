SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WCMH) — An 18-year-old from Pickerington fatally drowned Wednesday at a KOA Campground in southeast Michigan, not far from the northern Ohio border, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:50 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the campground in Summerfield Township after receiving calls about the 18-year-old disappearing underwater. After locating the victim and getting them out of the water, emergency responders tried lifesaving measures.

The 18-year-old died on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation. Monroe County did not identify the victim.