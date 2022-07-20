COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man turned himself into police after being charged with murder in an east Columbus shooting, according to Columbus Police.

Police say that Jonathan Hopkins was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Reynard Reed, 46, at the 700 block of Lilley Ave. on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers found Reed had been shot and was lying on the sidewalk in front of a home just before 5:00 p.m.

Reed was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Reed appeared to have been involved in some altercation that led to the shooting.

Hopkins is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.