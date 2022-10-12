COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks, 15, at Franklin Park Monday.

According to court records, Roshawn Adkins Jr. has been charged with murder and has a warrant for his arrest. CPD major crimes bureau commander Mark Denner spoke to the media to discuss the warrant on Adkins Jr. and updates in the case.

An affidavit in Franklin County Municipal Court states a witness identified Adkins Jr. as a possible shooter through photographs. The same witness told police they saw Adkins fire a gun into a crowd of people fighting, per court records.

Columbus police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said the shooting started as a fight among several girls just after 3:00 p.m. Monday. A bullet hit Kendricks and she was pronounced dead just after 9:30 p.m. at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

NBC4’s Kerry Charles spoke to Kendricks’ parents Tuesday as they try to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death.. “I just want the world to know that we need justice,” said Clarence Roberts, Kendricks’ father. “My daughter was so ambitious, over the top.”

Columbus City Schools confirmed Tuesday that Kendricks was a student at East High School. The family is planning a vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park.