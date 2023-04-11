COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect they believe is responsible for three children falling ill after ingesting marijuana gummies at school.

Kweli Dixon, 18, has been charged with three counts of endangering children after three 7-year-olds took THC-infused gummies and became sick at Fairwood Alternative Elementary School on the east side in March.

An initial statement from Columbus City Schools said two children fell ill after being given the gummies by another student, but investigators have identified three children who were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for likely marijuana consumption.

A detective identified Dixon as the source of the marijuana gummies, according to police.

Dixon has been summoned to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court and is scheduled to be arraigned at the morning of May 2, according to court records. Endangering children is a misdemeanor offense and carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

A similar incident happened last April at an Upper Arlington elementary school, when a 10-year-old student shared marijuana gummies she believed to be Easter candy with five students. The father of that student was eventually charged and sentenced to a fine and probation.