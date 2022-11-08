COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station.

Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz.

Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross

One of the bullets hit Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sobnosky was pronounced dead just after 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Anyone who knows Ross’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, Columbus police said that Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross has been charged with murder for causing the death of Sobnosky. A dozen persons of interest were identified by police last week in connection with this shooting.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

CPD’s commander of the major crimes bureau Mark Denner stated that Sobnosky, a Youngstown native, was visiting Columbus from out of town with the other three men. Denner said Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School and a member of the dean’s list at Youngstown State University.

Sobnosky’s death marked the 119th homicide in Columbus in 2022.