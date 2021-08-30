18-year-old arrested in connection with fatal Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in the Argyle Park neighborhood.

Police said Monday that they filed a murder warrant against Cardell McGhee, 18, of Columbus and that he turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon.

Police were called Sunday morning to the 2000 block of Berrell Avenue, where paramedics pronounced Talynn Key, 34, dead from a gunshot wound. Investigation indicated that the shooting had occurred after a confrontation.

Key’s death marked the 141st in Columbus this year.

