COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman for aggravated robbery at a Wendy’s drive-thru in east Columbus in late January.

Police say the incident occurred on the morning of Jan. 26 when a shooting was reported at a Wendy’s drive-thru on East Broad Street.

A 32-year-old male victim was found at the Wendy’s parking lot with a gunshot wound and was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was later upgraded to serious condition.

Police reported a witness at the scene said the victim was in a verbal argument with the female suspect who was inside a red Cadillac as a passenger.

Police determined the female passenger shot and robbed the victim and she is currently in custody.