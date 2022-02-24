COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 17-year-old who died in October has been ruled a homicide, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Christian Caro, who died about 10 months after being struck in the head with a bullet, arrived at at house in Galloway in April, with a “companion” in the car who police said wanted to fight a resident living at 5673 Larksdale Drive.

As Caro and his “companion” approached the house, a driver of a black sedan with tinted windows fired at Caro from inside his vehicle, striking him in the head, according to police.

Caro and his “companion” left the area, driving southbound on Galloway Road. Columbus police said the suspect continued to shoot at them and managed to hit their vehicle several times.

Franklin County deputies later arrived and provided aid to the victim until medics arrived, according to police.

Caro died ten months after being transported to an area hospital “in extremely critical condition,” police said.

On Feb. 9, the Montgomery County Coroner’s office ruled Caro’s death as a homicide, marking the 205th homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Ian Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 641-461-8477.