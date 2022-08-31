Scene of a fatal shooting on South Ashburton Road on Aug. 15, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police.

On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound.

Madison was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead just before 5:00 p.m.

On Aug. 22, police identified the teenager as the suspect and he is now in custody without incident.

This was the 87th homicide in Columbus in 2022.