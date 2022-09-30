COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has had its 1,000th felonious assault in the calendar year of 2022 after police found a woman shot in the Hilltop neighborhood overnight Thursday on the West Side.

Officers went to the 100 block of South Burgess Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. and found a house had been hit with multiple gunshots. Inside the house was a 17-year-old girl who was shot in her lower body and taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to CPD, the teenager is expected to make a full recovery. Police noted this was the 1000th felonious assault in the city this year as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-4323 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.