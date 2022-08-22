COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police.

A CPD Sergeant told NBC4 that the teenager was shot at an unknown address and then driven by a group of people to the back lot of a house at the 950 block of East 11th Avenue.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in non-life threatening condition, per police.

No further information is known at this time as police continue to investigate.