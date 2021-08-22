17-year-old girl shot in her vehicle overnight in southwest Columbus

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl was shot at the 3000 block of Sullivant Ave. at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, police say.

Officers say an alleged dispute in a parking lot led to shots being fired at the victim’s vehicle, hitting her in the left shoulder.

Police say the suspect was pulling out of an unknown bar parking lot when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton by her boyfriend, according to police. Officers say the victim was transferred to Mount Carmel East and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Dave Mazza: Hot & bright day on tap for Columbus Area, heat is on this upcoming week

Rally held at Ohio State University in solidarity of Afghan citizens

Four apartments damaged in Dublin fire

Wheelchair basketball event gives central Ohio athletes of all abilities chance to compete

Hundreds gather in downtown Columbus for annual Heart Walk

One dead after South Hilltop shooting

More Local News