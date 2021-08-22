17-year-old girl shot in her vehicle overnight in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl was shot at the 3000 block of Sullivant Ave. at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, police say.

Officers say an alleged dispute in a parking lot led to shots being fired at the victim’s vehicle, hitting her in the left shoulder.

Police say the suspect was pulling out of an unknown bar parking lot when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton by her boyfriend, according to police. Officers say the victim was transferred to Mount Carmel East and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.