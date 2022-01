COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl died Friday, one day after a shooting on the Southeast Side.

Columbus police were called to the 4600 block of Refugee Road about 5:15 p.m. Thursday on the report of a shooting and found Yazmink Speer suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition. Speer died about 3 a.m., unable to ever speak to police.

Speer’s death marks the eight homicide in Columbus of the year.