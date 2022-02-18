COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified and charged a suspect involved in the Feb. 3 death of Jonathan Reddy.

Harrison Finklea, 17, was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police arrived at the 1000 block of East Dublin Granville Road about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, where they found 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy suffering from a gunshot wound. A medic pronounced Reddy dead at 12:56 a.m., marking the city’s 10th homicide in 2022.

After meeting with a male at a motel there, the two men entered Reddy’s vehicle, where Reddy was shot by the other man, police said.

The suspect then ran away with a female who was nearby.

Finklea is not currently in custody, police said.

Columbus police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.