COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Keishawn Riley which took place in northeast Columbus around 2 p.m. on May 21, 2021.

According to Columbus Police, the suspect was arrested by the SWAT team without incident on March 30, 2022, at 3:27 p.m.

The suspect, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony assault in juvenile court. However, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office states that a motion to move the case to adult court has been filed. The next court date is set for April 6, 2022.

Riley, 29, was found in the parking lot of the Columbus Square Bowling Palace at 5707 Forest Hills Rd. and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m., according to police.

Witnesses told police two suspects pulled up and opened fire and then drove off in a gold Ford Explorer.