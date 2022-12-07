COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Wednesday after police said he came to a South Linden school with a loaded handgun.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue, where Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is located, at around 10:30 a.m. after calls that a student brought a gun to the school.

School staff members had detained the teenager in an office and confiscated his backpack along with a loaded SCCY 9mm semi-auto pistol, which CPD officers recovered.

The student has been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and conveying a firearm into a school safety zone, according to CPD.