COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seventeen Columbus City Schools will either remain in or transition to remote learning Thursday.

Those schools are:

Buckeye Middle School

Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School

East Columbus Elementary School

Fairmoor Elementary School

Huy Elementary School

Independence High School

Johnson Park Middle School

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12

Parsons Elementary School

Sherwood Middle School

South High School 7-12

Walnut Ridge High School

West High School

Whetstone High School

Windsor STEM Academy PreK-6

Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden

Yorktown Middle School

The district said the high number of staff absences is the reason for the transition to remote learning.

Teachers and staff members for these schools are expected to report to their school buildings as scheduled.

Families in need of a Chromebook computer can pick one up at their school between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Two district schools that were in remote learning Wednesday will return to in-person instruction Thursday. Those schools are:

Eastmoor Academy

Valley Forge Elementary (heat restored)

Valley Forge Elementary, which has been remote since Monday, is returning to in-person instruction not due to staffing issues, but because heat has been restored to the building, the district said.

Athletic practices and games for the remote middle schools have been canceled for Thursday; high school athletic events and practices will be held as planned.

Thursday will be the fourth day in a row some Columbus City Schools have switched to remote learning due to staffing issues. Seventeen is the most schools in one day to make the transition.