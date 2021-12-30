COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old who was killed Wednesday on the Southeast Side was apparently shot by her father, who mistook her for an intruder.

According to a 911 call, the father of Janae Hairston, a 16-year-old high school student, was shot by mistake.

The shooting took place early Wednesday on Piper Bend Drive, near Canal Winchester. Hairston was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed in the case, and the father has yet to be publicly named.

Hairston’s death marked the 202nd homicide in Columbus in 2021.