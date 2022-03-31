COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen years ago, Angelina Olvera was born at Mount Carmel East.

Today, the 16-year-old is back at her birthplace, where she has answered the hospital’s call for workers amid staff shortages brought on by the pandemic — making her the youngest employee at the health care system.

Back in September, Mount Carmel opened some positions to applicants 16 years and up, as opposed to its original age limit of 18. Considering the hospital’s need for workers and desire to expose the next generation to healthcare, Olvera decided to step up for the job.

“Being housekeeper, it has me around nurses all the time so I can see like how they’re doing, what they’re doing, just trying to understand if it’s the right fit for me,” Olvera said.

Olvera, who started working at Mount Carmel East as an environmental technician in mid-February, said the hospital has been a great fit.

Not only did Olvera say she was pleased to help remove some of the weight off the shoulders of her co-workers, some of whom have health issues, but she also said she’s considering pursuing a career in healthcare.

“Hopefully in the future if I do become a nurse, that will be another weight off their shoulders,” Olvera said. “I knew that a lot of hospitals everywhere have a shortage of everything because of COVID, and I was like, I could take this opportunity to get my foot in the door.”

Unlike most teens, the 16-year-old said she is nearly finished with all her high school credits, enrolled in college courses and working at another job — all on top of her role at Mount Carmel East.

During an interview with NBC4, a lullaby started playing over the hospital’s intercom, signaling that a baby had just been born. It was quite fitting, as Olvera is back at the hospital where she was born.

“Awkward because I have no remembrance of it, but I guess it’s like a familiar feeling, like I’m close to where I was originally at,” she said.

Mount Carmel East is still looking for employees, and Olvera said she’s trying to get some of her friends to apply.