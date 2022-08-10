COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say SWAT officers arrested a teenager Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in southeast Columbus in July.

Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old boy without incident and slated him at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center for the murder of Nelson Conley Jr. on July 6.

At 11 a.m. on July 6, a 911 caller reported finding a male victim lying in an alley in the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue. Officers arrived and saw Conley with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced him dead at 11:05 a.m.

It marked the 67th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

NBC4 does not normally name minors in crimes unless they have been charged as an adult