COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after a car on the city’s east side swerved onto the sidewalk where he was walking.

Devin Biggs, of Columbus, was killed after a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville traveling southbound on South James Road around 4:15 p.m. swerved to the right to avoid a stopped vehicle in the lane. The Pontiac drove up onto the sidewalk — near the intersection of South James Road and Fair Avenue — and hit Biggs, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Biggs was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Staff pronounced him dead at the hospital, according to police.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and did not share if any charges would be brought forward against the driver.