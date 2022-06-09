COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in the fatal Hilltop shooting of a 37-year-old in late May.

Kaytiana Denise Terrell, 15, of Columbus, reportedly turned herself in to police Wednesday in connection with the May 24 shooting death of Jorge Fernando Guevara Rodriguez, according to a Thursday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Around 9 p.m. on May 24, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Springmont Avenue, police said. The 37-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at approximately 9:26 p.m.

A murder warrant has been issued against Terrell, who Columbus police previously arrested and charged with the March 2019 robbery of a Marathon gas station in Hilltop, according to a social media post from police.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and asked anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.