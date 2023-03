COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot overnight Sunday in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the Townhomes at Easton Park at Sandridge Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers on scene confirmed to NBC4 the victim is a 15-year-old.

The teenage victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No information on a possible suspect is available at this time.