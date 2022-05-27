COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested multiple people, recovered stolen vehicles and seized multiple drugs and cash during its latest “Operation Unity” campaign.

This is the fourth time police have executed the public-safety campaign in Columbus. In previous operations, police focused on a two-mile radius around James Road and Livingston Avenue, and in the Hilltop and Franklinton neighborhoods

During the latest 24-hour sweep on Thursday, police focused on the north side of Columbus, and reported the following:

15 felony arrests

3 stolen vehicles recovered

13 illegal guns recovered

7 search warrants served

14 arrest warrants served

1162 grams of cocaine seized

708 grams of fentanyl seized

3572 grams of marijuana seized

473 grams of meth seized

$39,000 cash seized

$268,000 street value in suspected drugs recovered

On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced a home in north Columbus was boarded up as part of the operation.

Police say the primary objective of Operation Unity is to remove violent offenders, recover illegal firearms, and confiscate illegal narcotics from the street.