14-year-old killed in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 10:03 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue, on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Daymar Carlisle, 14, suffering from a gunshot wound.  

He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

