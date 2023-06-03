COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in east Columbus that police have ruled a homicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Fountain Lane on the east side at 12:31 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers found 14-year-old Lorenzo Butler Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Butler Jr. was then taken to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No suspect information is known at this time as police investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4730.