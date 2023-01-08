COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton neighborhood, according to Columbus police.

Police say they received reports of a shooting just before 1:15 a.m. at the 1100 block of West Mound Street. They found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound and had him taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Police state he is expected to fully recover.

In its release, CPD said officers looked around the area after they were told where the possible suspect lived and located a possible suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4141.