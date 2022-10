COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old has been injured following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood on Friday.

Authorities responded to Whitethorne Avenue near West Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.

The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, dispatchers said. Police have not released suspect information.