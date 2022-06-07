COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus Police.

CPD states officers went to the 5000 block of E. Livingston Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is recovering, per police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.