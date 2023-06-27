COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Columbus police responded to what they say has been yet another accidental shooting involving a teenager, this time in the city’s northeast side.

Police were called to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where a 14-year-old boy reportedly walked in with a gunshot wound to his left arm. When interviewed the boy said that he and his friends were in a garage on the 800 block of Chittenden Avenue in South Linden.

The teen told police that the gun he was holding accidentally went off, striking him in the arm. Police located the gun at the scene, interviewed witnesses and confirmed the details as earlier reported.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental or unintentional shooting, which is the subject of a recent study by Nationwide Children’s Hospital on unintentional shootings involving kids younger than 15 years old.

The study looked at 279 incidents from 33 different states and revealed that approximately one-third (32%) of shooters who unintentionally killed a child in the 10-14 years old age group were a friend of the victim. As well, among the cases in which the gun was fired by another child, the average age of the child who fired the weapon was 9.9 years, and 64% of these children were 10-14 years old.

In 92% of the incidents, the guns used were left loaded and unlocked, according to the NCH study.

“Safe storage is really the key, so keeping those firearms stored locked, using gun locks, using gun safes, using safe lock boxes, and really keeping them out of the hands of kids,” Dr. Nichole Michaels, the senior author of the study, said.

Earlier this summer Columbus Public Health distributed more than 2,200 lock boxes so far this year; more than double the amount they gave away between April and December of 2022. The initiative came to light after a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized following an accidental shooting in South Linden earlier this month.

Two days ago, a 16-year-old was hospitalized after an accidental shooting in Brice. On June 3, a man accidentally shot himself while inside Lennox Town Center movie theater. And on April 6, an eight-year-old boy shot himself in the face near Pickerington.

Columbus police said the department received 38 reports of accidental shootings in Columbus through April, two of which were fatal. Monday night’s victim was treated for his injuries and released.

The city of Columbus is giving away free gunlocks to the community at several upcoming “Rise Up C- Bus” events.

Columbus City Council approved $45,000 for more lock boxes for gun owners. With their ease of use, city leaders said there’s no excuse for gun owners to not have a way to safely store their firearms.

“If we can prevent them, and this is the easiest way to prevent them,” Sgt. Albert said. “One is too many. We shouldn’t have any.”

Lock boxes are available at Columbus Public Health’s Broad Street location every Tuesday and Thursday. Additionally churches and community centers are offering free gun lock giveaways at the following locations:

July 13: Columbia Heights Church

July 27: Whetstone Community Center

Aug. 5: Marion Franklin Community Center

Aug. 10: Cross Creek Park

Sept. 14: Eastpointe Christian Church

Sept. 28: Wedgewood Middle School