COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a teenager as the victim in a fatal Hilltop shooting.

Just before 8 a.m., March 5, Columbus Division of Police officers responded to the 300 block of S. Terrace Avenue on the report of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 14-year-old Brylan Butcher unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are attempting to recover video from the area.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.