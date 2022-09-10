COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday on the northeast side of Columbus.

Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Sagamore Road, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Columbus Division of Police said in a news release.

She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Felony Assault Unit Detective Frank Miller at 614-645-4218 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.