COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot in both legs Monday after being caught in what she believed to be crossfire between two groups of men.

Just before 5 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive in the Franklinton neighborhood where they found the 14-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs, police said in a news release.

The victim told police in an interview that it appeared as though she was inadvertently hit by crossfire between two groups of men.

Medics transported her to a local hospital in stable condition, police said. She is expected to make a full recovery.