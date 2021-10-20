COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested and charged a teenager with shooting another teenager in late August.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:15 p.m., Aug. 25, officers were called to a gas station in the 5800 block of Cleveland Avenue on the report of someone shot.

Dispatchers received additional calls stating the victim had entered a vehicle before officers arrived and was no longer at the scene.

A few minutes later, dispatchers received another call of a male victim found shot on the porch of an apartment in the area of Arborwood Court and Arborwood Drive.

The caller told dispatchers a group of younger males had dropped off the victim, knocked on the door and ran from the area.

Officers responded and determined the victim, a 16-year-old male, was the victim in the shooting along Cleveland Avenue.

After reviewing video from a surveillance camera, police identified the 14-year-old male suspect, arrested him and charged him with felonious assault.

The shooting remains under investigation.