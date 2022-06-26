COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of another 14-year-old boy in the Hilltop area in mid-June, according to Columbus police.

According to CPD, detectives filed a warrant for the 14-year-old and charged him with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Martaires Taylor.

The teenage suspect turned himself in at CPD headquarters.

According to Columbus police, just after 11 p.m. on June 15, officers were called to the 200 block of N. Ogden Avenue on the report of the stabbing.

Medics responded and transported Taylor to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he later died.

This was the 58th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Police say Taylor was stabbed when he confronted a group of juveniles during an ongoing dispute.