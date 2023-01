COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15.

On Dec. 31, Columbus police discovered Prater’s body with a gunshot wound at 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.