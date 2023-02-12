COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One local organization is throwing a Super Bowl party for the men at Faith Mission Homeless Shelter, and the Singing Buckeyes Chorus, a group of barbershop-style singers, made sandwiches that they’re going to serve during the game.

Tim Kuenzli, chapter president of the Singing Buckeyes, said the group does the fundraiser a few times a year, making and selling sandwiches. This time, however, they asked supporters to by a sub sandwich for themselves and for someone else. A lot of them did.

More than 130 subs will be served at the shelter, and a $700 check will be donated.

Kuenzli said the response was marvelous and it’s fun to be able to give back to people on a day when so many are with those they love.

“You touched on it — it’s a special thing,” he said. “Families are together eating all sorts of stuff on a day like this and these guys don’t have those same types of opportunities and gifts, so for us to be able to bring them some subs so they can celebrate themselves, it’s a neat thing.”

This is the first time the group has done the party, but hope that they can continue it for years to come.