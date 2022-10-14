Above: See previous reporting on the deadly Wedgewood Drive shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood made an appearance in court Friday morning.

Krieg Allen Butler. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court for allegedly shooting and killing 13-year-old Sinzae Reed in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. Franklin County Municipal Court records showed Butler faces a single charge of murder.

Butler’s arraignment hearing came one day after his arrest, and two days after the shooting that left Reed dead. On Wednesday, Butler was seen exiting a red truck before shooting Reed. He then got back in his truck and left the scene, according to his arrest warrant document.

Emergency crews took Reed to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. Reed’s death, the 111th homicide in Columbus this year, marks the second teen killed by gun violence in three days after a 15-year-old was shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon.