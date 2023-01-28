COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the rounds hit the teenager while he was sleeping inside the building.

Police say he was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is recovering from his injuries. No further information is known at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4373 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.