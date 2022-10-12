COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation.

Columbus police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on Tuesday with the arrest of BL-800 (Bantu Life) gang members.

The operation was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation, police said.

Law enforcement officials said the members were responsible for many violent crimes on the west side of the city. The 13 suspects are being indicted on 84 state felony charges ranging from receiving stolen property to murder.

Columbus police said the operation was named after a westside carry-out the alleged gang members frequented.

The suspects and their crimes can be seen in the document below.