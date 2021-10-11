COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a child was shot in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:19 p.m., Sunday, officers responded to the 1800 block of E. Lakeview Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 12-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim was outside his home when a vehicle drove by and someone inside it began shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.