COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side.

CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near the Harrison West neighborhood at around 11:15 p.m. Friday and were told that Roslyn McNeal has been missing since 7 p.m.

McNeal was last seen wearing a red Ohio State sweater and khaki pants. She is 5’2″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-2358.

Missing person poster for Roslyn McNeal (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)