COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety revealed that a 12-year-old was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia that crashed into a Columbus firetruck.

According to police, the crash happened at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday near East 11th Avenue and Clara Street. The crash report stated a stolen Kia, driven by a 12-year-old boy with five other teenage boys inside the car, passed traffic stopped at a stop sign, went through the intersection and struck the front of a firetruck.

“Unsafe speed” was listed as a contributing circumstance in the crash with the report stating the stolen Kia was going 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The passengers of the stolen Kia included a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds. Four of the passengers and the 12-year-old driver were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. Four of the teenagers were apprehended at the scene with Columbus police confirming that one was charged with receiving stolen property.

Four firefighters were inside the truck at the time of the crash and were all taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center with minor injuries.