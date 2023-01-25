COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have found a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in north Columbus.

Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson was recovered by family at his school on Thursday morning, authorities said.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

When missing on Wednesday, police said Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the sleeve, a gray zip-up hoodie, and blue and white tennis shoes.