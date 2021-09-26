12 rounds fired during possible case of road rage near North Market

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say an argument over traffic near North Market may have led to a suspect shooting 12 rounds at a woman, striking another car instead.

Officers responded to Spruce St. and Armstrong Ave. around 11:54 p.m. Saturday.

They say a group of people in a gray Honda had confronted a woman sitting in her car when the Honda’s backseat passenger fired 12 rounds in her direction.

The bullets missed the intended target, hitting a car with two 18-year old women inside. The women were not hit but were injured by broken glass, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

