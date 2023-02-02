COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $12 million to the City of Columbus as part of its $800 million Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

The $12 million will be used to upgrade a stretch of East Livingston Avenue from South 18th Road to South Nelson Road. The corridor has been studied by analysts and community members since 2022 and identified as having a concentrated number of deadly and serious vehicle crashes over the years.

“We had three instances where we clocked people going over 70 miles per hour and 15 instances where we’ve had people driving more than 65 miles per hour on a 35 mile per hour road out there,” said Kelly Scocco, Deputy Director, Columbus Department of Public Service Thursday.

The city is currently in the design phase of the Livingston Avenue project and will continue to hear from the public in the coming months.

“We are working on a design that will take a four-lane facility that allows people to drive very freely, kind of almost like a racetrack and slow down the traffic, one lane in each direction with the center turn lane,” said Scocco.

The City of Columbus will add another $12 million to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s grant announced Wednesday making the Livingston Project upgrades a $24 million dollar project.