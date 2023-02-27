COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 14,000 AEP customers are without power after strong storms with high winds moved through central Ohio Monday afternoon.

According to the AEP outage tracker, 14,231 customers in the company’s service area across the state, with most of those customers — 11,000 as of 5:30 p.m. — in Franklin County. The company is estimated to have power restored to the majority of these customers by 9 p.m.

Additionally, AEP is reporting 258 customers with outages in Licking County and 128 in Pickaway County. Delaware and Fairfield counties are reporting 48 and 5 outages, respectively. Hardin County is reporting 1,526 outages.

South Central Power, which services portions of southern Ohio, is reporting 303 customers in Hocking County and 146 customers in Ross County without power. Scioto, Pike and Pickaway counties are reporting less than 40 outages each as of 5:20 p.m.

OhioEdison is reporting 1,688 customers without power west of Columbus.

Monday’s storms brought strong winds and heavy rain, prompting several tornado watches and warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings across central Ohio.

